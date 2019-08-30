Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

Super Junior's Heechul ultimately unable to participate in 'Super Show 8' + comeback music show promotions

On August 30, Super Junior's Label SJ relayed an official statement to fans, updating them on the group's upcoming promotions including the release of the boys' 9th full album, 'Super Show 8' in Seoul, etc. 

Read Label SJ's statement below:

"We notify you some details regarding Super Junior's upcoming 9th full album, as well as 'Super Show 8' set to take place from October 12-13 at Seoul's Olympic Hall.

The upcoming 'Super Show 9' will be carried out with 8-members: Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun. Heechul will of course participate in Super Junior's 9th full album, its related contents, as well as in Super Junior's variety appearances; however, after a lengthy discussion with the members, we've come to the decision that Heechul will not take part in 'Super Show 8' or any of Super Junior's comeback album music show promotions.

Currently, Heechul still faces challenges performing on stage due to the condition of his legs, and so we ask fans for your warm understanding in this unfortunate decision.

Thank you."

Fans can still look forward to hearing Heechul's voice in Super Junior's 9th full album comeback, so no worries, E.L.Fs!

Violetta123418 pts 24 seconds ago 0
24 seconds ago

I half expected it. He's been performing a bit lately and maybe he realised a full on comeback and Super Show schedule was just going to be too much for him. As long as we still get to see him with Super Junior and hear him on the album, it's ok. He gives so much as it is and does so much to promote Super Junior, he deserves our understanding.

Canucks4Life2,647 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

It's sad that he won't be able to participate but his health is more important, and at least we will still get him in all the other ways during promotions.

