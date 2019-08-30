Super Junior's Heechul ultimately unable to participate in 'Super Show 8' + comeback music show promotions

On August 30, Super Junior's Label SJ relayed an official statement to fans, updating them on the group's upcoming promotions including the release of the boys' 9th full album, 'Super Show 8' in Seoul, etc.

Read Label SJ's statement below:

"We notify you some details regarding Super Junior's upcoming 9th full album, as well as 'Super Show 8' set to take place from October 12-13 at Seoul's Olympic Hall.



The upcoming 'Super Show 9' will be carried out with 8-members: Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun. Heechul will of course participate in Super Junior's 9th full album, its related contents, as well as in Super Junior's variety appearances; however, after a lengthy discussion with the members, we've come to the decision that Heechul will not take part in 'Super Show 8' or any of Super Junior's comeback album music show promotions.



Currently, Heechul still faces challenges performing on stage due to the condition of his legs, and so we ask fans for your warm understanding in this unfortunate decision.



Thank you."



Fans can still look forward to hearing Heechul's voice in Super Junior's 9th full album comeback, so no worries, E.L.Fs!