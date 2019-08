LABOUM will be kicking off official teasers for their comeback next week!

According to the girls' newly released comeback schedule below, LABOUM plan on releasing a series of photo teasers next week beginning on September 2. The photo teasers will be followed by a tracklist, MV teasers, and more, all leading up to the release of LABOUM's 1st full album 'Two Of Us' on September 19.

Stay tuned for LABOUM's first comeback of 2019!