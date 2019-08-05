Netizens praise a woman who confronted and called out her sexual assaulter

Sexual assault is definitely a hot topic of discussion in Korea these days. With multiple scandals and the #MeToo movement spreading across Korea, safety is definitely a major concern. However, one woman made it clear that she was going to stand up for herself and impressed netizens with her bravery.

Youtuber Ggongji uploaded a video stating she was sexually assaulted while on a public bus. She stated that she started to fall asleep after not being able to sleep the night before when she suddenly felt someone fondling her breasts. After she started cursing while opening her eyes, she saw the assaulter standing right in front of her trying to touch her.

Instead of staying quiet, Ggongji confronted him saying "You thought I was asleep didn't you? You touched me twice. Apologize". Although the assaulter tried to deny the accusations, he eventually admitted to it stating "I'm usually not like this. I thought you were asleep. I haven't done anything bad in my life until now... I must be crazy." She canceled all her schedules and went directly to the police station to report the action.





Ggongji stated that she uploaded the video to warn potential predators. Although it was an extremely traumatizing experience for her, she hopes to raise awareness of these types of situations.