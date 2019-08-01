Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

Kangta involved in his 2nd dating rumor of the day with actress Jung Yoo Mi

H.O.T's Kangta has become involved in his second dating rumor of the day on August 1, hours after dating rumors with racing model Woo Joo Ahn.

Earlier, one media outlet claimed that Kangta has been in a relationship with actress Jung Yoo Mi for the past 2 years. The two were introduced to each other through close acquaintances, and got to know each other as close oppa-dongsaengs before progressing into lovers.

However, Jung Yoo Mi's label Ace Factory has since stepped up to deny the rumors, stating, "Jung Yoo Mi and Kangta's dating rumors are false. They are just close friends." 

Meanwhile, Kangta will be making a solo comeback this August 4 with his single "Love Song". 

lunarian64 pts 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

Go for it, Kangta! I don't think I've ever seen two dating rumors in one day, haha.

Xibi_Kyu_Mm-354 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

He is 40 and looks so young.

