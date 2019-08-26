J.Y. Park offers Park Ji Min words of support after release of her final JYP Entertainment single 'Stay Beautiful'

J.Y. Park offered words of support to Park Ji Min on the release of her new single "Stay Beautiful."



On August 26, the JYP Entertainment founder uploaded a teaser image of the single on his personal Instagram account, writing in Korean before translating it to English: "Jiminnie, who is growing and slowly discovering her personal color. These days, her songwriting, singing, and talking are all so awesome, and I am proud. Everyone, please listen to and support her new song!"



Park Ji Min responded to his post through her own Instagram account, leaving a simple "Thank you" with a heart emoticon.



Meanwhile, "Stay Beautiful" is her final release through JYP Entertainment after having made the decision to leave after seven years with the agency. She has been with the company after winning the first season of SBS singing competition 'K-Pop Star.'





Check out J.Y. Park's Instagram post below.