15&'s Park Ji Min chooses not to renew her contract with JYP Entertainment

On August 6, JYP Entertainment informed various media outlets, "After a lengthy discussion, we have decided not to renew our contract with Park Ji Min."

As a result, 15& member and solo artist Park Ji Min will be leaving JYP Entertainment after 7 years, in order to seek out new opportunities. As for fellow 15& member Baek Ye Rin, JYP Entertainment stated, "Nothing has been confirmed regarding Baek Ye Rin's contract renewal."

Do you think Park Ji Min and Baek Ye Rin will be able to return as 15& again?