Trainee Joo Chang Uk is the next member of W Project 4.

The Woollim boy group is set to debut on September 2nd and is taking on a clean-cut preppy image ahead of their first release. Joo Chang Uk is seen wearing a clean collared shirt and vest, giving off major fall boyfriend look vibes. The project group has been releasing teaser images of their new members to raise anticipation for the group's debut.

What do you think of the members so far?