Dynamic Duo bring on the summer groove with new single 'Blue' featuring Crush and Sole

Summer is definitely heating up but Dynamic Duo is bringing you some summer chill with their newest release "Blue".

This chill R&B and hip hop song is smooth and sexy all the way through. Crush and Sole's smooth vocals further add to the track, making it a song you definitely want to play at a midnight pool party. The MV has aesthetic film vibes and is enjoyable to watch. There's even a scene of Crush holding a Shiba Inu puppy which makes the video a million times better than it already is.

Check out the song above!