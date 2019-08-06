Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

11

7

Music Video
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Dynamic Duo bring on the summer groove with new single 'Blue' featuring Crush and Sole

AKP STAFF

Summer is definitely heating up but Dynamic Duo is bringing you some summer chill with their newest release "Blue"

This chill R&B and hip hop song is smooth and sexy all the way through. Crush and Sole's smooth vocals further add to the track, making it a song you definitely want to play at a midnight pool party. The MV has aesthetic film vibes and is enjoyable to watch. There's even a scene of Crush holding a Shiba Inu puppy which makes the video a million times better than it already is. 

Check out the song above!

  1. Dynamic Duo
4 1,686 Share 61% Upvoted

0

thealigirl81,248 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

i love Sole's part

Share

0

Brown_Cream327 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

Bad girl gone badder:

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND