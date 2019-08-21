Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hyoyeon serves as a dance mentor for underprivileged children at the SMile Music Festival

SM Entertainment is making an effort to give back to their community and Hyoyeon is doing her part by inspiring her students as a dancer!

The first SMile Music Festival took place in which underprivileged children were allowed the opportunity to get to learn from SM Entertainment PDs and artists. 

The caption reads: "Artist mentoring took place at the first SMile Music Festival last Saturday. Skills were improved. Mentors did not hold back and gave encouragement and advice to each team to the point where they had no time to rest. The dancing was as hot as the weather. Dance mentor #Hyoyeon participated and received an enthusiastic reaction along with Jea and Peter PD. Keep a lookout for us!"

We hope the participants had a good time and received valuable experience. It seems like this event will be an annual occurrence and we hope to see more community events from SM in the future. 

WinterIsComing89 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Hyoyeon is an Angel

megumishimizuu261 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Queen that gives back, and make children smile in the process.

