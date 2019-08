Buckle up, boys and girls! Crush is back and ready to melt your hearts with his smooth vocals.

The popular R&B artist recently signed with P Nation in July of 2019, and it seems like he'll be making his first release "Nappa" on August 28. The teaser image shows Crush crouching on a chair as he looks towards the camera.

Crush is officially the first artist to make a release under the label founded by PSY. Do you have high expectations for his comeback?