HA:TFELT (Yenny) explains why she decided not to marry

HA:TFELT (Yenny) explained why she decided not to marry.



On the August 20th 'The Quack Philosophers', HA:TFELT shared, "I don't have the confidence to get married. I'll have a happy married life if I meet someone who matches well with me. There was a time when I was younger that I tried really hard to find a good person, but I've given up now."



She continued, "I think of myself as more important and precious now. I think you shouldn't date someone you feel you have to fix." As for hitting the age of 31, the singer said, "A lot of people around me are getting married. It's still too early to think about marriage. I have a lot that I want to do, and I want to focus on myself."



In related news, HA:TFELT recently made a comeback with "Happy Now" featuring Moon Byul.