Goo Hye Sun's past statements about Ahn Jae Hyun come to light

Goo Hye Sun's past statements about Ahn Jae Hyun have come to light once again.



In an interview last month for her novel 'Tears Are Heart-Shaped', Goo Hye Sun expressed, "I think I love Ahn Jae Hyun a lot more than he loves me. I think he only loved me for a little bit. These days, I feel like only I'm in love. I think I should be given the image of a romantic lover."



She continued, "When we were dating, I hated contacting him first. However, these days, I'm the one who always contacts him asking, 'Honey, where are you?' and 'Can I call you?'"



In related news, Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun are reported to be divorcing, but Goo Hye Sun's legal reps have stated she has no intention to divorce.