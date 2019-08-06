Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Netizens are worried that Ham So Won and Jin Hua are close to divorce + Jin Hua said he didn't want to come home

AKP STAFF

It seems like Jin Hua and Ham So Won are struggling with their marriage.

Jin Hua eventually came home after being out for 3 days, but it seemed like his heart still didn't want to be back. He used a curt tone towards Ham So Won after continuing to argue, stating that "he didn't want to come home but he did." The issue at hand seems to be whether or not Jin Hua could loan his close friend a considerable sum of money. However, it is evident that the couple has other communication problems as well, Jin Hua further stating that Ham So Won didn't understand him at all. 

Netizens are already stating that the couple is close to divorce, stating: 

"If this isn't scripted, they seem very unstable."

"It seems like Jin Hua's heart has already left."

"He said he didn't want to come home. That's that."

"The way he looks at his wife has changed a lot..."

"This is why you should marry someone who is similar to you." 


What do you think? 

18

Violetta123277 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Hopefully most of this is staged for the show, but honestly, even if it is, that much fighting between a couple can make the lines between fantasy and reality blur and start having an impact on their actual relationship. They should get out of this show while they still can.

10

Guesstar2,082 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Whether this Scripted or not, divorce is not child's play. That is why couples are encouraged to go for pre marital counselling. Some would just go the distance for fame but hope this couple will sort things out.

