Netizens are worried that Ham So Won and Jin Hua are close to divorce + Jin Hua said he didn't want to come home

It seems like Jin Hua and Ham So Won are struggling with their marriage.

Jin Hua eventually came home after being out for 3 days, but it seemed like his heart still didn't want to be back. He used a curt tone towards Ham So Won after continuing to argue, stating that "he didn't want to come home but he did." The issue at hand seems to be whether or not Jin Hua could loan his close friend a considerable sum of money. However, it is evident that the couple has other communication problems as well, Jin Hua further stating that Ham So Won didn't understand him at all.

Netizens are already stating that the couple is close to divorce, stating:

"If this isn't scripted, they seem very unstable."

"It seems like Jin Hua's heart has already left."

"He said he didn't want to come home. That's that."

"The way he looks at his wife has changed a lot..."

"This is why you should marry someone who is similar to you."





