GWSN's Lena gets noticed for her resemblance to Girl's Day's Hyeri

GWSN's Lena got noticed for her resemblance to Girl's Day's Hyeri.

On the August 7th installment of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', GWSN featured as guests, and one listener sent in a message about Lena that said, "I think she looks like Girl's Day's Hyeri." DJ Choi Hwa Jung agreed, "You look very similar when you smile."

Lena then revealed she was a fan, saying, "I'm a fan of Hyeri sunbaenim, so it's an honor."

In related news, GWSN recently made a comeback with "Red-Sun (021)". Do you think Lena and Hyeri look alike?

dooda629 2 days ago
2 days ago

She doesn’t look like her. Laboum Solbin is more like Hyeri

thealigirl 22 hours ago
22 hours ago

i can see it a little

