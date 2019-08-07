Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Oh My Girl's YooA takes on BTS's 'Boy with Luv' choreography

Oh My Girl's YooA took on BTS's choreography for "Boy with Luv".

YooA released the choreography video above, and it's obvious the Oh My Girl member did her best practicing the moves for the hit song featuring American artist Halsey

In other news, Oh My Girl recently made a comeback with "Bungee (Fall in Love)".

Check out YooA's dance cover above and the original by BTS below!

As_if70 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Yooa is mindnumbingly gorgeous and one of the best dancers in kpop. But the camera work is terrible! Seriously - it would be better to just lean a phone on something and press REC...

Hermand1,052 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Yooa really practice hard for the idol cover dance challenge. Agree that the camera work is not good. I prefer watching her in here





