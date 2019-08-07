Oh My Girl's YooA takes on BTS's 'Boy with Luv' choreography

Oh My Girl's YooA took on BTS's choreography for "Boy with Luv".



YooA released the choreography video above, and it's obvious the Oh My Girl member did her best practicing the moves for the hit song featuring American artist Halsey.



In other news, Oh My Girl recently made a comeback with "Bungee (Fall in Love)".



Check out YooA's dance cover above and the original by BTS below!



