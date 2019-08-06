NU'EST's Baekho to appear on 'The Call 2' to answer a collaboration call

NU'EST's Baekho will be appearing as a collaborating artist on Mnet's 'The Call' season 2!

According to reports on August 6, Baekho took part in filming for 'The Call 2' some time last month. Previously, numerous former 'The Call' artists expressed their wishes to work with the NU'EST member, as Baekho is well-known not only for his vocal skills but also his producing work.

Fans can look forward to Baekho's unique new collaboration with different musicians outside of NU'EST such as Yoon Jong Shin, Kim Jong Kook, Soyu, Tiger JK, Bizzy, and more, pretty soon! Meanwhile, 'The Call 2' airs every Fridays at 7:40 PM KST.

