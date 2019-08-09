G.O's fiancee actress Choi Ye Seul reveals she's suffering from glaucoma

G.O's fiancee and actress Choi Ye Seul revealed she's suffering from glaucoma.



On August 9, Choi Ye Seul shared the below photos on Instagram with the message, "Three years after I underwent lasik eye surgery, my eyesight got suddenly worse, and I thought that's just the way it was. My husband-to-be then suggested we go to the hospital, and I underwent an examination. I was tested two times, and I received the diagnosis of 'early glaucoma.'"



She continued, "The doctor told me glaucoma has no particular treatment or preventative measure. That's why oppa rinses and brings me blueberries to eat every morning because they say it's good for your eyes. I'm so thankful... but Oppa there's so much... They say I can continue with this state if I continue to put medicine in my eyes. I have to remember to use the eyedrops on time, but I forgot today so I'm ruined. Everyone, please take care of your eyes. It's important to go to the eye doctor regularly."



In other news, G.O and Choi Ye Seul are officially tying the knot in September.