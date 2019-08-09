Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 hours ago

G.O's fiancee actress Choi Ye Seul reveals she's suffering from glaucoma

G.O's fiancee and actress Choi Ye Seul revealed she's suffering from glaucoma.

On August 9, Choi Ye Seul shared the below photos on Instagram with the message, "Three years after I underwent lasik eye surgery, my eyesight got suddenly worse, and I thought that's just the way it was. My husband-to-be then suggested we go to the hospital, and I underwent an examination. I was tested two times, and I received the diagnosis of 'early glaucoma.'"  

She continued, "The doctor told me glaucoma has no particular treatment or preventative measure. That's why oppa rinses and brings me blueberries to eat every morning because they say it's good for your eyes. I'm so thankful... but Oppa there's so much... They say I can continue with this state if I continue to put medicine in my eyes. I have to remember to use the eyedrops on time, but I forgot today so I'm ruined. Everyone, please take care of your eyes. It's important to go to the eye doctor regularly."

In other news, G.O and Choi Ye Seul are officially tying the knot in September.

라섹한지 3년정도 되었는데 시력이 급격히 안 좋아져서 그려려니 했어요. 그러다 제 예비 남편이 병원을 가보자고 해서 , 가서 검사를 받았어요. 두번의 검사를 받았는데 저는 '녹내장 초기' 진단을 받게 되었습니다 😭 녹내장은 특별한 예방법이 없구 , 특별한 주의사항이 없다고 의사선생님께 들었어요. 그래서 일단 오빠가 아침마다 눈에 좋다고 블루베리를 씻어서 가져다주는데.., 너무 고맙긴한데.....오빠 너무 많아 ....♡ (약을 잘 넣으면 지금 상태로 유지될 수 있다고 해요! 앞으로 약을 꼬박 꼬박 잘 넣어야 하는데 오늘도 깜빡했네요 망했어요 ♡ ) 다들 눈 조심하셔야해요 ! 정기적으로 안과도 필수!

  1. G.O
  2. CHOI YE SEUL
Frssu37 pts 14 hours ago 0
14 hours ago

Thats so unfortunate.. It's good they have each other to lean on through this at least.

jokbal_is_yum1,794 pts 14 hours ago 1
14 hours ago

With the current state of the art procedures available, if her glaucoma gets too bad the option could be corneal replacement surgery, which isn't as scary as it might sound.

Either way, hope she doesn't lose her vision - that's a cruel thing to be diagnosed with glaucoma at such an early age!
T___T

