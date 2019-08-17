Chaeryeong bursts into tears at ITZY's recent fan sign event

ITZY's Chaeryeong burst into tears at a recent fan sign event.

On August 16, several fantaken footage of Chaeryeong surprised fans when she was seen crying in front a fan. It turned out that the fan had given her some heartwarming and encouraging words, which deeply moved Chaeryeong in that moment.

Unable to hold back her tears, Chaeryeong out a cry and eventually covered her face with the album. The fan, who uploaded the photos, added the caption: "Our baby crying because she's touched by the fans' words... Please give Chaeryeong lots of pretty words."

Although fans were worried to see her cry at first, many left Chaeryeong more encouraging words on social media and community sites to cheer her up. In the past, Chaeryeong had also shed tears once on 'Weekly Idol' when Lia gave her a heartwarming compliment.



