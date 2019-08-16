MAMAMOO wow with their perfect harmony in opening performance for Mnet's 'Queendom'

Mnet's upcoming girl group competition program 'Queendom' has revealed another fantastic opening performance by MAMAMOO!

Staying true to their roots as a vocal group, MAMAMOO wowed with their perfect harmony as if singing in one voice, also accompanied by Moon Byul's gentle rap. As previously announced, 'Queendom' pits together a total of 6 currently promoting female idol teams including AOA, (G)I-DLE, Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, and Park Bom in a series of competitions to determine the "real #1".

Hosted by actress Lee Da Hee and announcer Jang Sung Gyu, 'Queendom' premieres this August 29 at 9:20 PM KST.