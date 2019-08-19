Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 7 minutes ago

Fashion brand 'Paris99' requests clarification from SM after fans claim Red Velvet's comeback photos plagiarized its designs

On August 19, fashion brand 'Paris99' spoke up via the its official Instagram and Instagram Story, after fans contacted the brand regarding Red Velvet's recent comeback teaser photos. 

'Paris99' wrote, "Greatly appreciate so many of you bringing to my attention k-pop group @redvelvet.smtown wearing garments that take heavy 'inspiration' from my work. No one on the team @smtown ever reached out to collaborate on designs, which I would have loved to participate in. The company also took from our imagery which we created with artist @ondine.vinao. It deeply hurts to see large groups, that could have helped out a small designer, instead take from our hard work and brand it as their own. Some fans are kindly concerned that this reflects badly on the group assume they're not responsible, and I want to assure those fans I'm grateful for their reaching out. I am looking forward to hearing from @smtown for clarification." 

Meanwhile, 'Paris99' is a New York City-based brand launched by Opening Ceremony. Designer Paris took inspiration from the theme of a "grandmother's apron" in the collection in question, featuring checkered patterns, rick-rack trimming, and pearl buttons.

Check out 'Paris99's Instagram Story examples below. Do you think the concepts are similar?

  1. Red Velvet
