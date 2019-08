Boy group Target has returned with a ferocious MV for their title track "Baby Come Back Home", from their 3rd single album 'S the P: Story the Planet'.

For their first comeback in approximately 4 months, the Target boys suited up with a more powerful, mature aura than ever with a confident hip-hop beat and sound. The members also showcase a charismatic, perfectly in-sync choreography in the MV. Check it out above!