Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Lee Jin Hyuk talks about experiencing fame after 'Produce X 101' in '@Star1' cover pictorial

UP10TION member and former 'Produce X 101' contestant Lee Jin Hyuk graced the cover of '@Star1' magazine's September issue!

For this pictorial, Lee Jin Hyuk took on lovely, colorful styles with 'Wake Make' cosmetics. During his interview, Lee Jin Hyuk opened up about experiencing significant fame after 'Produce X 101'. "It doesn't feel real to me yet. I'm still just so surprised when I meet fans outdoors and they ask for photos. I do feel glad that I've become a 'famous person' like Lee Dong Wook representative-nim," the idol shared. 

Regarding the final results of 'Produce X 101', Lee Jin Hyuk maintained his positive attitude and stated, "Whatever the results turned out to be, I wanted to accept them as they were and consider my options moving forward. I thought that just making it to the finals in itself was a big opportunity, so I wasn't in despair because I didn't make it." 

You can find more of Lee Jin Hyuk's pictorial photos and interview in the September issue of '@star1'!

