Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 15 hours ago

E'Dawn draws attention with his clear plastic pants

E'Dawn is taking his fashion to a new level with clear plastic pants.

The P-Nation artist posted pictures of himself wearing this unique outfit via Instagram on August 7. These clear plastic pants first became a topic when J.Y. Park wore them back in the day, and it seems E'Dawn is taking his own unique spin on it, wearing jean shorts underneath. Girlfriend HyunA commented on one of the photos saying "It seems like you're having fun."

Check out the pictures below. What do you think of this look? 

TheYoenin337 pts 15 hours ago
15 hours ago

JYP approves~

hazel32119 pts 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Who else immediately thought of JYP after reading the title?

