HA:TFELT reveals the text from her ex-boyfriend that inspired her new single 'Happy Now' feat. Moon Byul

HA:TFELT (Ye Eun) has revealed the text message she received from her ex-boyfriend that became the main source of inspiration for the lyrics to her new song "Happy Now" feat. MAMAMOO's Moon Byul.

The singer posted a photo to her Instagram on Monday with a message that read, "We are releasing the text message that became the motif for "Happy Now"".

The text reads,

"I really want to apologize for ghosting you like this. It's something no one should ever do in a relationship, but I selfishly did it anyway and I'm so sorry. I don't know if you'll believe any of this, but I worried about you a lot during it, and at some point I just didn't know how to begin talking to you again. I know it's a useless excuse, but that's what it was. While reading through the texts you sent me, I thought that it would be better if you would just curse at me instead. I'm sorry I acted nice while I did worse things than other guys. I was genuine while we were dating, and I thought a lot about how I really truly wanted you to be happy even if it wasn't because of me. I'm bad at expressing my true feelings through words or text, so even though I wanted to tell you everything I was feeling and convey all those emotions I wasn't able to while we were together which is something I regretted. I still feel frustrated that I can't do it now. I'm sure I'll now be included as part of the list of men that are all the same to you, but I never acted in a way that was different from my true feelings. I'm not sure how to end this. I just wanted to give a proper apology and say I'm sorry."

Based on this experience, HA:TFELT released "Happy Now" as the second artist part of the Amoeba Culture collaboration project, 'Code Share', which brings together Amoeba Culture artists with other musicians working in different genres or labels to make music.

"Happy Now" contains straightforward, but somewhat paradoxical lyrics that express how one hopes the other will never be happy while asking if they are happy without her. HA:TFELT also doesn't hold back as she puts her ex on blast from the beginning of the song, with the first verse including lyrics like,

"Your dating mantra is to have fun

The guy who's dating a Miss Korea is your role model

Your hobby is DMing

Your talent is ghosting and spreading the word that you dated me"

Check out the music video for "Happy Now" below.