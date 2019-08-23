Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

CLC's Seungyeon personally clarifies video of staff member allegedly pushing her

CLC's Seungyeon personally clarified the video of a staff member allegedly pushing her.

The recently surfaced video shows Seungyeon walking down the hall backstage at the '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards', and fans noticed a male staff member making sudden movements right after he met Seungyeon in the hall. Some fans and netizens alleged the staff member had pushed the CLC member, and she's now responded to the rumors.

On August 23, Seungyeon assured fans on Instagram, saying, "Hey guys! I know that there has been a drama about the clip at Soribada festival yesterday. I would like to make it clear that nothing bad happened yesterday at all!! I was just joking around with one of my friend in front of our green room. I think it was because of the ANGLE that made everyone think that something bad happened to me yesterday. Thank you so much for worrying about me guys but ABSOLUTELY NOTHING BAD HAPPENED so there’s nothing to worry about."

Check out her post below, and watch the video here if you missed it.

여러분! 어제 소리바다 대기실 영상으로 인해 오해가 조금 있는 것 같아요! 저는 누구에게도 맞거나 다치지도 않았습니다! 친구와 마주쳐서 신나게 반겼을 뿐인데 영상의 각도로 봤을 때 오해하신 분들이 계신 것 같아요ㅜ 걱정해주셔서 감사합니다! 근데 걱정안하셔도 돼요! 알겠죠~?🙈♥️ Hey guys! I know that there has been a drama about the clip at Soribada festival yesterday. I would like to make it clear that nothing bad happened yesterday at all!! I was just joking around with one of my friend in front of our green room. I think it was because of the ANGLE that made everyone think that something bad happened to me yesterday. Thank you so much for worrying about me guys but ABSOLUTELY NOTHING BAD HAPPENED so there’s nothing to worry about.

ygwinner-299 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

well.. that's good she spoke up. that video never showed clearly what was going on. And too many kpop fans jump to conclusions. I saw all type of horrible comments. Saying that "he's cancelled." "Men are trash". Like wtf... before knowing all the facts you almost ruined this guy's reputation for nothing.

HSK1,058 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Good that she clarified it.

I was watching the video multiple times. Even in slow motion. Repeating the exact moment many times and... to me it really just looked like she was tickling him from the side, thus he got startled and acted like that 🤷‍♀️

Honestly, though, this is what I kinda hate about social media in general. You see a blurry af video, possibly put out of context and there you go... people with pitchforks and torches already everywhere 🙄🤦‍♀️

