Newly surfaced video leads netizens to believe that a staff member violently pushed Seungyeon + CLC fans concerned

A recently surfaced video has led CLC fans to believe that Seungyeon was being physically abused by a staff member.

The video allegedly shows Seungyeon walking down the hall backstage at the '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards'. However, as she passes out of sight at 0:19, fans noticed a male staff member making sudden movements right after he met Seungyeon in the hall. However, Seungyeon is seen walking back down the hall after the incident appearing unshaken.

To everyone:



If Seungyeon was hurt by staff, then she already reported it on call and people already know.



But afterwards seungyeon seems fine, and so it could be taken out of context? We don’t know the full story..



Anyways here’s the full video. pic.twitter.com/rYceANzjvC — CLC WORLDWIDE (@clc_worldwide) August 22, 2019

Fans are speculating all sorts of theories, but rumors are yet to be confirmed. Nevertheless, CLC fans are concerned and taking to social media to voice it.

Is seungyeon okay? please answer us! We are really worried. :(( #CLCxSOBA19 — cLc (@lexiloveclc) August 22, 2019

Wake up @cubeenter! Are u sleeping?! Where are your answer about what happened to #Seungyeon from #CLC ??

Is that okay to you it idols get hurts by a stranger or a staff of yours? Is that a common thing to you??? pic.twitter.com/zGHr27kr1v — aegyo girl (@aegyogirl_seola) August 22, 2019

What do you think happened?