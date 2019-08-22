Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Newly surfaced video leads netizens to believe that a staff member violently pushed Seungyeon + CLC fans concerned

A recently surfaced video has led CLC fans to believe that Seungyeon was being physically abused by a staff member. 

The video allegedly shows Seungyeon walking down the hall backstage at the '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards'. However, as she passes out of sight at 0:19, fans noticed a male staff member making sudden movements right after he met Seungyeon in the hall. However, Seungyeon is seen walking back down the hall after the incident appearing unshaken.

Fans are speculating all sorts of theories, but rumors are yet to be confirmed. Nevertheless, CLC fans are concerned and taking to social media to voice it. 

What do you think happened? 

Znewie71768 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

I think its bei n taken out of context. Looks like he was being silly or something. Or talking to someone else. But still it would be good for cube to clear it up.

SoHeeDoll660 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

Why would he make those exaggerated moves to push someone? Not buying it.

