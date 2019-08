According to reports on August 23, LOONA's Chuu and Sam Okyere will be apparing as guests on an upcoming trip on 'Salty Tour' season 2 in Malaysia!

As with previous guests, Chuu and Sam Okyere will be joining 'Salty Tour 2's fixed cast members Park Myung Soo, Han Hye Jin, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, and Lee Yong Jin for a series unique travel tours.

Look forward to Chuu and Sam Okyere's trip to Malaysia on 'Salty Tour' season 2, airing some time next month!