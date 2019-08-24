Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

BTS wins MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2019

BTS became MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar of the year! The group topped the poll with whopping 19 million votes out of over 44 million votes cast in total. MTV has been hosting this summer event for seven years now. Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga have won in past years and the group saw off fierce competition from Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK and more to take the top spot. 

The rest of the rankings are as follows:

1. BTS - 19,709,352 votes
2. Lady Gaga - 12,757,156 votes
3. BLACKPINK - 3,894,590 votes
4. Ariana Grande - 1,824,035 votes
5. Cardi B - 1,148,798 votes
6. 5 Seconds Of Summer - 693,606 votes
7. Little Mix - 625,253 votes
8. P!nk - 593,864 votes
9. Halsey - 556,166 votes
10. Bruno Mars - 531,642 votes

Congratulations to BTS and ARMY!

