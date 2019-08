2019 has definitely been both good and bad for K-pop, but the genre's rise in popular Western media is definitely continuing.

Both BLACKPINK and BTS have been nominated for the 'Best Group' category on the MTV VMA's. The two massively popular K-pop stars are nominated for this award alongside 5 Seconds of Summer, The Backstreet Boys, The Jonas Brothers, CNCO, Pretty Much, and why don't we. BLACKPINK is the only girl group nominated for this award.



Who do you think will win?