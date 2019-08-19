Red Velvet to appear on 'Weekly Idol'

Red Velvet is gearing up for their comeback and will be appearing on 'Weekly Idol' in the near future!

The girls finished filming their episode on August 19, which will mark the 7th time they have appeared on the show. The girls have been appearing on the show to promote their comebacks since debut, and it seems like they will be showing off their variety skills once again.

Their new mini-album 'The ReVe Festival Day 2' is coming out soon on August 20. Are you looking forward to it?