BLACKPINK to hold their first solo show in Korea in 9 months at '2019 Private Stage - Chapter 1'

BLACKPINK will be greeting their fans in Korea for the first time in 9 months at their upcoming solo show, '2019 Private Stage - Chapter 1'!

The event takes place on September 21 at 1 PM KST and 6 PM KST for two a total of 2 shows at Olympic Hall in Seoul's Olympic Park. Tickets go on sale for fanclub members on August 20 at 8 PM KST, followed by general public sales on August 22 and August 23.





Domestic fans can look forward to BLACKPINK's upgraded stages at '2019 Private Stage', as the girls recently completed their 2019 world tour 'In Your Area' throughout 23-cities and 4 continents. Check out the members' cute teaser poster for their '2019 Private Stage' below.