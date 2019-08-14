Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Mnet's 'Queendom' unveils (G)I-DLE's opening performance ahead of premiere

Mnet's 'Queendom' has unveiled another sneak preview stage from the competition program's upcoming premiere, featuring a confident and bold opening performance by (G)I-DLE!

The opening performance starts off with member Jeon So Yeon's charismatic solo rap, followed by a dynamic dance sequence as (G)I-DLE boast great teamwork with one another and their dancers. As previously revealed, 'Queendom' features girl groups  AOA, (G)I-DLE, Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, and solo artist Park Bom as they compete to determine the"real #1" girl group.

'Queendom' premieres this August 29 at 9:20 PM KST.

TheMooseLordLee63 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

Well I just died, can Soyeon be any more amazing? And of course all the members killed the dance, their stage presence as a group is no joke.

Loveless2115 pts 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

THIS IS JUST THEIR OPENING AND SOYEON ALREADY EFF'D US UP !!🔥🔥🔥

(G)I-DLE is gonna claim a lot of Neverland victims before this show is over !!

