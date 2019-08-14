Mnet's 'Queendom' unveils (G)I-DLE's opening performance ahead of premiere

Mnet's 'Queendom' has unveiled another sneak preview stage from the competition program's upcoming premiere, featuring a confident and bold opening performance by (G)I-DLE!

The opening performance starts off with member Jeon So Yeon's charismatic solo rap, followed by a dynamic dance sequence as (G)I-DLE boast great teamwork with one another and their dancers. As previously revealed, 'Queendom' features girl groups AOA, (G)I-DLE, Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, and solo artist Park Bom as they compete to determine the"real #1" girl group.

'Queendom' premieres this August 29 at 9:20 PM KST.