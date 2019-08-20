Former Stellar member Soyoung says she worked at indoor fishing place before solo debut with 'Breath'

Former Stellar member Soyoung revealed she worked at an indoor fishing place before her solo debut with "Breath".



At the August 20th showcase for her first digital single, Soyoung said, "My hobby is fishing. I've caught a [very large] yellow tail fish through boat fishing on Jeju Island. During my hiatus, I worked part-time at an indoor fishing place, and it naturally became my hobby."



She continued, "I went through a hard time because the news of Stellar's disbandment was so sudden. I spent 5 years as a trainee, so I didn't get to go on many trips. That's why during my hiatus, I went on trips, worked part-time at the fishing place, and went around fishing. However, I didn't want to give up on singing and dancing, so I consistently practiced."



Soyoung made her official solo debut with "Breath" on August 20.

