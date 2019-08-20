Henry serenades mysterious woman in 'I Luv U' MV

Henry has dropped the music video for his latest single "I Luv U".



The MV follows Henry as he serenades a mysterious woman at a lounge and later meets up with her. "I Luv U" is an R&B ballad about still being in love with someone after the end of a relationship, and the single was composed by Henry along with producer Seo Won Jin, Kim Ji Sun, and WN.



Watch Henry's "I Luv U" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.





