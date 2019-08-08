Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

37

6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

TOMORROW x TOGETHER postpone their comeback date due to the members' health conditions

AKP STAFF

On August 8, Big Hit Entertainment issues an official statement, announcing the cancellation of TOMORROW x TOGETHER's participation at the 'Lotte Duty Free Family Concert', as well as the postponement of the group's first comeback since debut. 

According to Big Hit, TOMORROW x TOGETHER members Soobin and Yeonjun are currently recovering from illnesses and injuries, as Soobin is suffering from infectious conjunctivitis (pink eye) and Yeonjun is recovering from a back injury. 

As a result, TOMORROW x TOGETHER's first comeback album since their debut will be postponed until late September. Get well soon, Soobin and Yeonjun!

  1. TXT
  2. Yeonjun
  3. Soobin
4 15,287 Share 86% Upvoted

10

ArcanaXIII17 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

Just be healthy........................BigHit is actually doing right with these boys ..................... Can't wait for what else you have for us

Share

5

vavd139197203259 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

Take your time, Young Princes! There's no rush. Come back stronger and healthier. I was hoping for a comeback on Yeonjun's birthday as we are B-Day twins but as long as they're all healthy and rested, a couple of weeks won't make a difference!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

UP10TION
UP10TION reveal starry schedule for comeback!
15 minutes ago   0   584
SHINee, Taemin
SHINee's Taemin drops 'Famous' performance MV
29 minutes ago   1   591
The Rose
The Rose go on a search in 'Red' MV teaser
31 minutes ago   0   299

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND