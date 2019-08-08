TOMORROW x TOGETHER postpone their comeback date due to the members' health conditions

On August 8, Big Hit Entertainment issues an official statement, announcing the cancellation of TOMORROW x TOGETHER's participation at the 'Lotte Duty Free Family Concert', as well as the postponement of the group's first comeback since debut.

According to Big Hit, TOMORROW x TOGETHER members Soobin and Yeonjun are currently recovering from illnesses and injuries, as Soobin is suffering from infectious conjunctivitis (pink eye) and Yeonjun is recovering from a back injury.

As a result, TOMORROW x TOGETHER's first comeback album since their debut will be postponed until late September. Get well soon, Soobin and Yeonjun!