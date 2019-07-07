Yoon Ji Sung wins a subway ad as the top voted idol born in 1991 + top 5 list

'Idol Champ' has created a new poll for fans to pick their favorite advertisement draft to celebrate the win of former Wanna One member, Yoon Ji Sung as the top idol born in 1991.

The vote first began on June 25th, when 'Idol Champ' released the list of the top five idols and idol groups with members born in 1991, which were as follows:

#1 Yoon Ji Sung

#2 EXO - Lay and Suho

#3 EXID - LE

#4 SHINee - Minho and Key

#5 Red Velvet - Irene

Among these top five acts, Yoon Ji Sung emerged as the winner and now will have special advertisement board created to commemorate the occasion.

What do you think of this top five list? Check out the advertisement drafts that are in the running below.