'World Klass' shares handsome profile of 17th trainee Dong Geon from Korea

Mnet's 'World Klass' would like to introduce fans to its 17th trainee, Dong Geon from Korea.

Captivating the camera with his serious, passionate gaze, Dong Geon reveals that his specialties include vocals and acting. Dong Geon is 17th out of a total of 20 trainees, meaning there are only 3 more trainees left to be unveiled!

Mnet's 'World Klass', set to premiere this September, aims to produce a global new K-Pop boy group made up of 10 members, named TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra). Recently, the 'World Klass' trainees were spotted filming in Korea, raising anticipation for the show's premiere.

Will you be watching the new boy group survival show 'World Klass'?