Pentagon fool around like kids in fun MV teaser for 'Sha La La' Japanese version

Pentagon will be releasing 2nd Japanese single album, 'Happiness/Sha La La'!

In their latest MV teaser for the Japanese version of "Sha La La" above, the Pentagon members fool around like kids with toys and fun props, also dancing in front of a miniature neon stage and having a good time.

The full MV for the Japanese version of "Sha La La" will be out in a few more hours, on July 27 at 12 AM KST! The boys' 2nd Japanese single album 'Happiness/Sha La La', containing a total of 3 tracks, will be out in stores this August 21.