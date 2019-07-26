Boy Story drop full MV for 'Too Busy' feat. GOT7's Jackson!

Boy Story have dropped the full MV for their 6th digital single album title track "Too Busy"!

Well-known as JYP Entertainment's teen boy group made up of entirely Chinese members, Boy Story teamed up with their label sunbae artist GOT7's Jackson for "Too Busy" - a stylish, upbeat track combining the members' energetic rap and vocals with vibrant sounds of the electric guitar, drums, etc. Jackson joins in at the end to add a cool rap verse of his own.

Watch Boy Story x Jackson's "Too Busy" above!