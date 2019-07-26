Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Boy Story drop full MV for 'Too Busy' feat. GOT7's Jackson!

Boy Story have dropped the full MV for their 6th digital single album title track "Too Busy"!

Well-known as JYP Entertainment's teen boy group made up of entirely Chinese members, Boy Story teamed up with their label sunbae artist GOT7's Jackson for "Too Busy" - a stylish, upbeat track combining the members' energetic rap and vocals with vibrant sounds of the electric guitar, drums, etc. Jackson joins in at the end to add a cool rap verse of his own. 

Watch Boy Story x Jackson's "Too Busy" above!

