Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

VIXX's Hyuk is making a summer solo comeback + releases short audio teaser

VIXX's Hyuk is the next member to make a solo comeback and it seems like this idol member will be joining the string of summer songs with his single "Way To You".

VIXX's official Twitter account posted a short audio snippet of the upcoming single and it's already evident that this upbeat pop-rock song will have you grooving as you drive through a beautiful summer sunset! In the midst of all the comebacks, it seems like Hyuk is here to give you a fresh perspective of what summer is supposed to sound like. 

The full release will be on July 17. Check the teaser out below!

  VIXX
  Hyuk
