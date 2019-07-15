Zico shows the results of his bulk up + drives fans crazy with his new sexy physique

credit: twitter @z_somethinggood

Zico recently went through a bulk up and fans are going wild for the results.

The former idol turned artist was seen at the '2019 Water Festival' at the Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium on July 13 showing off his broad shoulders and chiseled triceps. Zico treated fans to his visuals when he took off his shirt and appeared drenched in the water, wearing only a black tank top.

Netizens have commented that Zico looks great with muscles, saying they only were able to look at him during the concert.

Check out more photos below!

