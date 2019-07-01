Former Crayon Pop member reveals the dark side of K-pop in an interview

K-pop can often be an unforgiving industry and Crayon Pop revealed that the path to stardom isn't all glitz and glamour.

Former Crayon Pop member Way recently participated in an interview with YouTube channel 'Asian Boss' and revealed the harsh conditions she had to go through as an idol.

She had to practice dance all day and often had bruises and swelling all over her legs, and that the members wore sandbags weighing 5kg (~11 pounds) on each leg while practicing. The members were not able to sleep and were required to come to the company headquarters at 4 am and often got home at around midnight. The members were also under strict surveillance and Way's father wasn't allowed to see her even on her birthday.

