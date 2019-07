HOTSHOT's leader and main vocalist Junhyuk is coming back with a new digital single!

On July 19, HOTSHOT revealed an artsy teaser image for Junhyuk's upcoming solo digital single "Fool", set for release this July 22 at 6 PM KST. Previously, Junhyuk has showcased solo tracks such as "Coffee" feat. Yoonsan and "99.99%".

Meanwhile, HOTSHOT most recently promoted as a group with 'Early Flowering', in November of 2018.