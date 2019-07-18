Kim Do Ah's upcoming girl group FANATICS confirm their official debut in August

FENT's brand new girl group FANATICS has officially announced their debut!

Well-known as the girl group led by former 'Produce 48' contestant Kim Do Ah, FANATICS consist of a total of 6-members, including Kim Do Ah, Yoonhye, Doyi, Chaerin, Sica, and Chiayi. Members Doah, Yoonhye, and Chiayi previously promoted as a unit named Flavor before the group's full debut.

According to FENT, FANATICS's 1st mini album 'The Six' is set for release some time in early August. More information will be out soon, so stay tuned!