VAV pose with Play N Skillz and De La Ghetto after completing comeback MV taping

VAV has just completed filming their comeback music video!





The group shared a special behind-the-scenes group photo from the music video set in Bohol, Philippines, where they are joined by international DJ duo Play N Skillz and Latin singer De La Ghetto.





The image was shared through their agency A TEAM Entertainment's official social media, captioned with: "VAV X Play N Skillz X De La Ghetto's new album MV filming is complete!! Please look forward to it!"



Meanwhile, VAV is aiming to make their comeback sometime in July.