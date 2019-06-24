Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

VAV pose with Play N Skillz and De La Ghetto after completing comeback MV taping

VAV has just completed filming their comeback music video!


The group shared a special behind-the-scenes group photo from the music video set in Bohol, Philippines, where they are joined by international DJ duo Play N Skillz and Latin singer De La Ghetto.


The image was shared through their agency A TEAM Entertainment's official social media, captioned with: "VAV X Play N Skillz X De La Ghetto's new album MV filming is complete!! Please look forward to it!"

Meanwhile, VAV is aiming to make their comeback sometime in July.

