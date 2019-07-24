DAY6 claim their first ever #1 trophy since debut on this week's 'Show Champion'!

Idol band DAY6 claimed their first ever music show win since debut, on the July 24 broadcast of 'Show Champion'!

On this week's broadcast, which aired a rerun episode, the 1st place nominees included Baekhyun's "UN Village", GFriend's "Fever", Heize's "We Don't Talk Together", Kim Chung Ha's "Snapping", and DAY6's "Time Of Our Life". In the end, the 1st place trophy went to DAY6!



The band members relayed after accepting the trophy, "We had no idea a day would come when we would win 1st place on a music show like this, so we are so thankful that we were able to win on 'Show Champion'. The reason that we were able to come this far from our small theater performances is all thanks to our fans. We want to thank you for singing along loudly and enjoying our stages, even if they're for broadcast promotions instead of a live concert, and we believe that this win is a very valuable gift for us; so we will work harder so that there will be more days when we can repay those who cherish us in the future."

Congratulations, DAY6!