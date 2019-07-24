Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss

DAY6 claim their first ever #1 trophy since debut on this week's 'Show Champion'!

Idol band DAY6 claimed their first ever music show win since debut, on the July 24 broadcast of 'Show Champion'!

On this week's broadcast, which aired a rerun episode, the 1st place nominees included Baekhyun's "UN Village", GFriend's "Fever", Heize's "We Don't Talk Together", Kim Chung Ha's "Snapping", and DAY6's "Time Of Our Life". In the end, the 1st place trophy went to DAY6!

The band members relayed after accepting the trophy, "We had no idea a day would come when we would win 1st place on a music show like this, so we are so thankful that we were able to win on 'Show Champion'. The reason that we were able to come this far from our small theater performances is all thanks to our fans. We want to thank you for singing along loudly and enjoying our stages, even if they're for broadcast promotions instead of a live concert, and we believe that this win is a very valuable gift for us; so we will work harder so that there will be more days when we can repay those who cherish us in the future." 

Congratulations, DAY6!

i'm so proud of them! they worked really hard and totally deserve it ❤ jype fam

Congratulations to Day6 and MyDays. The song is really good, and it's clear that they were having a lot of fun performing it.

In the future, I think it would be nice for Day6 to mix in a few more happy/excited title tracks if they want to get more music show wins. Instead of mostly promoting emo songs. Let people feel the *joy* of rocking out on musical instruments, instead of associating bands with sadness/angst. But that's just my opinion... I respect whatever musical direction the artist chooses to take.

