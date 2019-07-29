Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

T.O.P posts about going to an art exhibit + netizens comment that Big Bang is done for

Big Bang's T.O.P seems to be enjoying his life after being discharged from the military. 

On July 28, T.O.P uploaded a series of pictures on his personal Instagram from an art exhibit he attended with the caption "Good Show".


T.O.P is seen posing with the artist wearing a casual checked t-shirt and black hat. He also uploaded a couple of pictures and a video of the artwork he saw at the exhibit. T.O.P has been known for being interested in art and it seems like he's getting back into his hobby amidst the scandal surrounding his group and his agency. 

Netizens weren't fans of the photos as they commented:


"Did he take a wheelchair to the exhibit as well? LOL" 

"This entire group is trash. What a shameless piece of trash." 

"Big Bang isn't even in danger. They're simply over."

"Please stop writing articles about him. I get irritated just seeing his name."

"I bet he'll live just fine with the money he's earned so far."  


Following Daesung's scandal involving illegal activities in his building, it seems like the public opinion of Big Bang seems to drop every day. What are your thoughts on this situation? 

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva
50 minutes ago

What do they want him to do? Sit around in his room and willow in self pity. His crime is paid for. Do they want him to end up in hospital again? And maybe not come out this time? 😔


They will hate and hate on celebrities and force them into a depression. Forget TOP, forget BIGBANG forget YG for a moment and understand that this applies to all idols and how netizens treat them. I don’t care if you hate BIGBANG it doesn’t matter but they’re fucking human beings

XXEliteXXAceXX
21 minutes ago

Once again, something that is completely unrelated to recent controversies, yet T.O.P still gets hate? Exactly what does him minding his own business have anything to do with others?

