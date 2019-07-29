T.O.P posts about going to an art exhibit + netizens comment that Big Bang is done for

Big Bang's T.O.P seems to be enjoying his life after being discharged from the military.

On July 28, T.O.P uploaded a series of pictures on his personal Instagram from an art exhibit he attended with the caption "Good Show".





T.O.P is seen posing with the artist wearing a casual checked t-shirt and black hat. He also uploaded a couple of pictures and a video of the artwork he saw at the exhibit. T.O.P has been known for being interested in art and it seems like he's getting back into his hobby amidst the scandal surrounding his group and his agency.

Netizens weren't fans of the photos as they commented:





"Did he take a wheelchair to the exhibit as well? LOL"

"This entire group is trash. What a shameless piece of trash."

"Big Bang isn't even in danger. They're simply over."

"Please stop writing articles about him. I get irritated just seeing his name."

"I bet he'll live just fine with the money he's earned so far."







Following Daesung's scandal involving illegal activities in his building, it seems like the public opinion of Big Bang seems to drop every day. What are your thoughts on this situation?