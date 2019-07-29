Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

NCT 127 release hilarious teaser images for Japan comeback

NCT 127 is preparing to make their Japanese comeback and the group has released some hilarious teaser images that show off their friendship and chemistry.

The group released three teaser images in which the members are divided into pairs. The boys are seen smiling brightly as they make strange L shaped poses wearing black and zebra-patterned outfits.

The NCT subunits are definitely hustling to the point where fans are worried that they're being overworked. We hope that they manage to get some rest amidst their busy schedules.

kat91,370 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I kinda see a 5 a 4 and a 3 😂. Now if they just had a 6 they would have all the missing numbers between the 1,2, and 7

Daxel565 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

Wait? Another Japanese comeback? Didn't they just have one in March? O.O

