Gary to return with new solo digital single 'Purple Bikini' + MV still cuts

Leessang's Gary is returning as a solo artist for the first time in approximately a year, through a summer digital single titled "Purple Bikini".

The upcoming single will be a chill summer hip-hop genre, just like the laid-back mood of Gary's latest MV still cuts above and below. Contrary to last year, when Gary showcased a moody, emotional side to his music with his single "Sun" feat. Chancellor, the rapper plans on returning with a lighter side.

Look out for the release of Gary's "Purple Bikini" as well as his full MV, set for release on August 2 at 6 PM KST.

