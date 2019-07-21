Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s divorce finalized

After one year and eight months of marriage, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s divorce settlement has been finalized.

The Seoul Family Court finalized the settlement on July 22nd at 10 AM KST at a closed-door meeting. As a result, the two are legally divorced. An official from the Seoul Family Court has said, “We cannot reveal the details of the settlement”.

Song Joong Ki filed for divorce from Song Hye Kyo on June 26th. This settlement marks the official end of a couple beloved by fans worldwide. 

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva974 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

Still think it’s fucked up that their divorce affected their careers especially her’s..... Netizens commenting shit when she smiles. Their divorce is still private even though we know about it but the details are private. I hate the culture of “ooh they’re celebrities so we must know everything about their lives and judge them”

I hope that they can move on happily and not let these comments affect their confidence.z

ihavemyownkey20 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Beloved worldwide?

I wouldn't quite go that far, but any ending of a marriage is sad.

Wish they could have worked things out, but ah well...

