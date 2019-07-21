Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s divorce finalized

After one year and eight months of marriage, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s divorce settlement has been finalized.

The Seoul Family Court finalized the settlement on July 22nd at 10 AM KST at a closed-door meeting. As a result, the two are legally divorced. An official from the Seoul Family Court has said, “We cannot reveal the details of the settlement”.

Song Joong Ki filed for divorce from Song Hye Kyo on June 26th. This settlement marks the official end of a couple beloved by fans worldwide.